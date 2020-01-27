MA Private Wealth Has $6.53 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.59. 2,013,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,818. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

