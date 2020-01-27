MA Private Wealth Has $953,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average of $146.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.