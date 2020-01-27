MA Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $350,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,538,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 960,167 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

