Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,600. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $240.63 and a 1-year high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

