Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.66 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,741 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,013. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

