Madden Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,982. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

