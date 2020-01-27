Maker (MKR) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Maker has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $487.04 or 0.05615738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, CoinMex and IDEX. Maker has a total market capitalization of $481.51 million and $3.55 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011668 BTC.

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,642 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox, GOPAX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, OKEx, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, BitMart, Bancor Network, IDEX, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

