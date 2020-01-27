Martin Investment Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,880 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 2.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $8.35 on Monday, hitting $196.99. 4,022,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.44. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.67 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

