Martin Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,416 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.30. 1,651,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

