Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 102,134 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,134 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,766,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

