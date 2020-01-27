Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 28,442 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,442 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.73. 1,517,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $123.61 and a one year high of $155.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

