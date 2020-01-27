Masari Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, Masari has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $219,506.00 and $181.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

