Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the period. Masco comprises 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $26,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masco by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. 86,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,651. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

