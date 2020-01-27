Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the December 31st total of 574,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,969. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 575,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 300,934 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.08. 236,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,014. Masimo has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

