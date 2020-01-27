Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,601,000 after buying an additional 79,288 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

NYSE MA traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.42. 174,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,211 shares of company stock valued at $64,530,786. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

