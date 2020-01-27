Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after buying an additional 657,869 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after buying an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,558,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,737,000 after buying an additional 641,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,336,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,432,000 after buying an additional 65,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

