Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 327,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Novartis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $93.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $96.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

