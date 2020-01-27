Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $180,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

EOG stock opened at $79.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.