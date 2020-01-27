Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

