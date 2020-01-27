Maverick Chain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,079.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $302,841.00 and $3,079.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

