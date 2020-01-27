MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI) Trading Down 2.3%

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), approximately 117,757 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 72,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.25.

About MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI)

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

