Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.21. 204,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

