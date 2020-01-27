McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.99. 474,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,239. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.70.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

