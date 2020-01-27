Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. 1,373,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,233. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. Mdu Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.