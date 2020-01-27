Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 231,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 145,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $5.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

