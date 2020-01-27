Melon Trading Up 55.6% This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Melon has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $300,035.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00071417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Bitsane, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.03256044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00125479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDEX and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

