Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Up 112.6% in January

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNLO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNLO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. 1,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,637. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

