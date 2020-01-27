MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Update

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 2,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,012. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

