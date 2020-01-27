Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 330 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.13% of Amedisys worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amedisys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 546.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,520. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,703.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

