Meritage Portfolio Management Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48,598 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average of $223.22. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

