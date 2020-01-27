Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.91 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,758,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.