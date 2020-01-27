Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 51,696 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,804,000. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 490,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

