Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 195,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,126,000. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

