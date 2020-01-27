Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 147 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.89. The stock had a trading volume of 93,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

