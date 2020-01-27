Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

1/15/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/10/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

12/27/2019 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,229. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $355.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

