Metadium Market Capitalization Tops $4.31 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $50,875.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.03348431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00200276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bytex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

