MetaMorph Achieves Market Cap of $123,235.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a market cap of $123,235.00 and approximately $31,732.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.14 or 0.05554726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033645 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, BiteBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

