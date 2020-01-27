Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,310,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 9,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of MET traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 184,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. Metlife has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

