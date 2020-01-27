MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.87, 1,207 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.