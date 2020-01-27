MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Up 56.4% in January

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MOFG traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. 85,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MOFG. ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

