Mincoin (MNC) Price Up 65.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $268,348.00 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00652430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,194,053 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

