Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$25.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.14.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.66. 14,381 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $903.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$24.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.28.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

