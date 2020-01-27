MIR COIN (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1.92 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.03259695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00202719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00125036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

