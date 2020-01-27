Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $0.97. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 5,745,895 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

