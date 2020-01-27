Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 112,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

MIRM stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

