Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 160,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MG opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.78 million, a PE ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $192.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.10 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

