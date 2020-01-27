Mizuho Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,466.71 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,264.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

