Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Update

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 251,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,548. The firm has a market cap of $378.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

