Moreno Evelyn V Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,040,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $295.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

