Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Paypal were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Paypal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.24. 6,998,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

